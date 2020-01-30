Menu
Motorcyclist injured in crash on the Pacific Highway

Matt Deans
by
29th Jan 2020 11:45 AM
A MOTORCYCLIST has been injured in a crash with a motor vehicle on the Pacific Highway at South Coffs. 

The accident involving a Toyota Corolla happened at the Thompsons Rd intersection around 11.15am.

Ambulance paramedics are treating an injured motorcyclist on the Pacific Highway at the cross of Thompsons Rd.
Ambulance crews are currently treating the male rider, who is believed to have suffered upper body injuries. 

Ambulance media said two crews attended the scene and it is understood the rider is aged in his 20s. 

The rider was stabilised at the scene and has been transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

NSW Ambulance Media said the rider has been transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital. Police are investigating the circumstances around the crash.
