Menu
Login
News

Car stranded on wall at shopping centre

by Darren Cartwright
20th Dec 2018 7:18 PM

 

A MOTORIST has been left high and dry after a day out Christmas shopping at Westfield North Lakes.

It's unclear whether the motorist mistook the low brick wall as a drive way or simply put the car into forward gear, instead of reverse and powered over the top.

Whatever happened, a number of good Samaritans rushed to their aid and pushed the vehicle back to get all four wheels on terra firma.

The car stranded on a retaining wall at Westfield North Lakes. Picture: Emily Herschell
The car stranded on a retaining wall at Westfield North Lakes. Picture: Emily Herschell

Local Emily Herschell couldn't believe her eyes when she saw the car stranded over the lowset brick wall on Thursday afternoon at the shopping centre.

Police said no emergency vehicles attended the scene.

The photo was posted on Facebook and attracted a number of comments including one person who wrote: "I was watching them try push it backwards and the guy in the picture is lifting it."

Shopping Centre management was approached for comment.

car crash editors picks north lakes westfield

Top Stories

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    ‘Giant dildo’ gobsmacks irate Aussies

    Offbeat A massive penis-like sculpture is being taken apart by irate and sarcastic Aussies alike, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

    This map should terrify us all

    This map should terrify us all

    Weather We can expect more extreme bush fire seasons that rage for longer

    Weird baby name predictions for 2019

    Weird baby name predictions for 2019

    Parenting Inspiration from our favourite sports brands, like Van and Chuck

    Rewarded for hard work

    Rewarded for hard work

    News Byron High Dux praises school support

    Local Partners