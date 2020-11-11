Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting kangaroo
A MOTORCYCLIST has been airlifted to hospital after he hit a kangaroo overnight.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked in the early hours off this morning to carry out a urgent medical retrieval from Coffs Harbour Hospital.
A 52-year-old male suffered serious head injuries following a collision with a kangaroo on his motorbike on outskirts of Coffs Harbour on Tuesday night.
He was initially treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and transported to hospital in a serious condition.
The man was then airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle where he was stabilised by staff for further specialist medical treatment.