Motorcyclist injured in crash with kangaroo

Emma Clarke
by
28th Aug 2018 7:34 AM | Updated: 10:29 AM

A MOTORCYCLIST has been taken to hospital a collision with a kangaroo at Lowood early this morning.

Paramedics were called to Glamorgan Vale Rd just after 5am.

The rider was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition with a knee injury.

It comes after a pedestrian was injured in a crash with a truck at Redbank overnight.

The crash happened on Henderson St and Kruger Pde shortly before 5.30pm.

The patient was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with no obvious injuries.

