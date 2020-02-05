Motorcyclist allegedly ‘70km/h over speed limit’ in wet

Hayden Strohfeldt faced court for allegedly riding almost 70km/h over the speed limit in wet conditions through Berrimah

A MOTORCYCLIST was allegedly clocked riding almost 70km/h over the speed limit in wet conditions, a court has heard.

Hayden Strohfeldt, 25, appeared for the first time in Darwin Local Court on Tuesday after he was charged on January 10 with driving at a dangerous speed.

This charge applies when the alleged offender drives 45km/h or more over the speed limit. Police will allege Strohfeldt was pulled over by Darwin Traffic Operations about 7.30am after he was clocked riding his motorbike outbound on Wishart Rd, Berrimah at 147km/h in an 80km/h zone last month.

Acting Commander Neil Hayes from the Road Policing command said driving at such a speed in wet conditions was particularly irresponsible.

"Travelling at this speed in fine weather conditions is nothing short of dangerous, and in today's weather conditions is just a recipe for disaster," he said.

"People need to be aware of the risk they are not only posing to themselves, but to other road users," he said.

Strohfeldt will return to court on February 26.