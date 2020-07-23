Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Booyong man will defend an allegation he was involved in a break-and-enter at a North Coast home
A Booyong man will defend an allegation he was involved in a break-and-enter at a North Coast home
Crime

Motorbike, luxury watches, cash stolen during break-in

Liana Turner
23rd Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOOYONG man will defend an allegation he was involved in a break-and-enter at a North Coast home.

Jackson Barrow, 28, also known as Jackson Erin Burrows, appeared before Byron Bay Local Court by video link from custody on Monday when his solicitor, Kylie Anderson-Clarke, lodged a not guilty plea for a charge of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company and steal.

Police will allege Mr Barrow, previously from Fernleigh, and two co-accused broke into a home on Pacific St in New Brighton on the evening of May 15 this year.

They allegedly stole a Honda Z50cc motorbike, a Rolex watch, G-Shock watch and $500 cash.

Magistrate Michael Dakin ordered the police brief of evidence to be filed by August 17.

The matter will return to court on September 7.

Ms Anderson-Clarke asked Mr Dakin to adjourn other unrelated matters to the same date.

Mr Barrow is yet to be sentenced for driving offences, including driving while disqualified and driving an uninsured vehicle in Goonellabah on May 9 this year.

Those traffic matters - which he pleaded guilty to on May 28 - breached two community corrections orders he was serving at the time.

Those orders, which each spanned two years, were for possessing knuckledusters and stealing a mountain bike on separate occasions in Ballina.

break-in allegations byron bay local court byron crime lismore crime northern rivers crime theft allegations
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four-day hearing for cop facing teen assault charge

        premium_icon Four-day hearing for cop facing teen assault charge

        Crime THE 38-year-old officer has not yet fronted court in person, but now a hearing has been scheduled and it will be held in Lismore.

        Fisherman caught a feed, but lost his car

        premium_icon Fisherman caught a feed, but lost his car

        News A fishing trip didn't end so well at Brunswick Heads

        Where can you fly to from Ballina airport?

        premium_icon Where can you fly to from Ballina airport?

        News Ballina Byron Gateway Airport have five airlines operating to three destinations...

        Have your say on village’s new shared paths

        premium_icon Have your say on village’s new shared paths

        News COUNCIL is planning to deliver shared paths for people, bikes and mobility...