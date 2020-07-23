Motorbike, luxury watches, cash stolen during break-in

A Booyong man will defend an allegation he was involved in a break-and-enter at a North Coast home

A BOOYONG man will defend an allegation he was involved in a break-and-enter at a North Coast home.

Jackson Barrow, 28, also known as Jackson Erin Burrows, appeared before Byron Bay Local Court by video link from custody on Monday when his solicitor, Kylie Anderson-Clarke, lodged a not guilty plea for a charge of aggravated break and enter dwelling in company and steal.

Police will allege Mr Barrow, previously from Fernleigh, and two co-accused broke into a home on Pacific St in New Brighton on the evening of May 15 this year.

They allegedly stole a Honda Z50cc motorbike, a Rolex watch, G-Shock watch and $500 cash.

Magistrate Michael Dakin ordered the police brief of evidence to be filed by August 17.

The matter will return to court on September 7.

Ms Anderson-Clarke asked Mr Dakin to adjourn other unrelated matters to the same date.

Mr Barrow is yet to be sentenced for driving offences, including driving while disqualified and driving an uninsured vehicle in Goonellabah on May 9 this year.

Those traffic matters - which he pleaded guilty to on May 28 - breached two community corrections orders he was serving at the time.

Those orders, which each spanned two years, were for possessing knuckledusters and stealing a mountain bike on separate occasions in Ballina.