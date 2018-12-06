Menu
EXHIBITION: Niah Juella Mcleod- Coolamon
Mother Tree shows artist's journey

6th Dec 2018 2:08 PM

NINBELLA Gallery Bangalow will present Ngudjung Ngulla (Mother Tree) by Niah Juella McLeod opening at 5pm this Friday December 7 at 19a Byron Street. Niah is an award-winning contemporary Aboriginal artist, a descendant from the Monero, Wandandian and Yuin people from South Eastern Australia. "This exhibition is titled after one of my father's books Luella and the Ngudjung Ngulla,” Niah said. "It's about a young girl and her relationship with Mother Tree and her sense of belonging which has been a very big journey for me and these paintings and my path to becoming an artist.”

Byron Shire News

