MOST WANTED: 7 people police need to speak with urgently
POLICE are looking to speak with seven people they believe can assist them with inquiries into a number of different crimes.
Anyone with information about any of the following people should contact police immediately or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Have you seen:
Joshua Bolt
Police are seeking community assistance in locating 33-year-old Joshua Bolt, who was currently wanted by virtue of a Breach of Order Warrant.
He may be in the Ballina, Wardell and Cabbage Tree Island areas.
Anyone with information relating to Joshua’s current whereabouts was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Do you know this person?
Police are investigating an incident which occurred in Cullen Street, Nimbin on Thursday the October 22 and believe this person may be able to assist with inquiries.
Anyone with information regarding this persons identity or whereabouts was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Joseph Walker
Police are seeking community assistance in locating 38-year-old Joseph Walker, currently wanted by virtue of a Breach of Order Warrant.
He may be in the Lismore area.
Anyone with information relating to Joseph’s current whereabouts was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Christopher Creed
Police are seeking community assistance in locating 29-year-old Christopher Creed, wanted by virtue of an arrest warrant.
Christopher may be in the Lismore, Ballina or Byron areas.
Anyone with information relating to Christopher’s current whereabouts was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Do you know this person?
Police are investigating an incident which occurred in Lennox Head on October 19 and believe this person may be able to assist with inquiries.
Anyone with information regarding this person’s identity was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Ca melia Buchanan
Police are seeking community assistance, especially in the Ballina area, to locate 32 year-old Camelia Buchanan, wanted by virtue of an arrest warrant.
Anyone with information relating to Camelia’s current whereabouts was urged to contact Ballina Police Station on 02 6681 8699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Marlee Timery
Police are seeking community assistance in locating 26-year-old Marlee Timbery who was currently wanted by virtue of a Prison Warrant.
Marlee was believed to be in the Casino area.
Anyone with information about Marlee’s current whereabouts was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.