Snake Removed From Above Sliding Doors of Brisbane Store
News

‘Most incredible’: Venomous snake found in teen’s inhaler

by Sophie Chirgwin
9th Mar 2021 11:39 AM
A teenage girl got the "surprise of her life" when she found a red-bellied black snake crawled up inside her asthma inhaler.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 shared the incredible story on their Facebook page, writing it was "one of the most incredible places" they have ever found a snake.

"You would not believe this …" the post reads.

The baby red-bellied black snake was found inside a teenage girl's inhaler. Pic: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
"At a home in Bli Bli a teenage girl got the surprise of her life. She brought the washing in and as she put it on the floor of the bedroom, she saw a dark coloured snake came (sic) out of the clothing."

When snake catcher Heather arrived at the home, she found the baby red-bellied black snake inside the teenager's asthma inhaler.

"This is crazy and super lucky we were able to find the snake," the post continued.

"It's one of the most incredible places we have ever found a snake before and glad Heather was able to catch and relocate it safely."

The Facebook post has attracted thousands of reactions since it was posted online yesterday - with people writing "be careful where you leave your puffer".

Red-bellied black snakes are common to the east coast of Australia - they are generally not aggressive and usually withdraw when approached.

They are venomous but less deadly than other snakes in Australia.

Originally published as 'Most incredible': Venomous snake found in teen's inhaler

