Most expensive Macca’s burger in world

We know Macca's is served up around the world - but have you ever stopped to wonder who scores the famous burgers for the best price?

Well, some clever clogs over at Hello Safe have put together the "2020 Big Mac World Price Index" - detailing which country can buy the McDonald's favourite for the cheapest as well as revealing which country has to shell out the most.

The British price comparison site - which aims to offer shoppers "transparency" to make the right decisions - identified Switzerland as the place it costs fast-food fans the most to buy a Big Mac.

Coming in at $9.74 - it is more than triple the cost of the cheapest place in the world to eat the double stacked burger, South Africa, where it costs $2.62.

Other countries who fare well on the cheaper end of the scale include Russia, Turkey and Ukraine.

Surprisingly, the US is the fourth most expensive place in the world to buy a Big Mac, costing $8.04.

In Australia, the average price for a Big Mac comes in at $6.45, ranking at number 25 in the chart of 71 countries.

The Big Mac Index was first invented in 1986 after it was recognised as a meal that can be found in almost every capital of the world.

As well as comparing prices around the globe for the exact same product, the index shared the approximate calorie content of a Big Mac.

"It has been estimated that the energy value of a Big Mac is about 257 calories per 100 grams," the report reads.

"If you consider that a standard Big Mac weighs 225 grams, then there are approximately 578 calories into a Big Mac."

But this doesn't take into account the drink choice and fries often accompanied with it.

With Australia being on the more expensive side of the rankings, a Perth man's hack to score a cheeseburger for half the price may be of interest.

Josh Garlepp shared a video on TikTok recently that has been viewed more than 130,000 times claiming you can order a hamburger for $1.50 and then ask for a piece of cheese on the side, costing him $1.80 in total.

Picture: TikTok/joshgarlepp

Picture: TikTok/joshgarlepp

He then proceeds to place the cheese on the burger himself - saving him $1.75 off the cheeseburger price of $3.55.

While some people were impressed with the nifty trick, others said most Macca's staff wouldn't do it as it is a known way to cheat the system.

