coronavirus screening at medical centre
Health

Most common conditions in Australians killed by COVID

by Rebecca Gredley
24th Jun 2020 2:33 PM
Nearly 70 per cent of people who died from coronavirus in Australia had pre-existing conditions such as hypertension, dementia and diabetes.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday released data looking at coronavirus deaths until the end of May, when 89 people had died.

Coronavirus screening has become an important step in reducing transmission.
The statistics show there were more male than female deaths, in line with international data.

However, among those aged over 85, more females died from the virus.

Most COVID-19 deaths occurred in people aged between 75 to 84.

Of the 89 deaths, 68.5 per cent already had medical conditions, with hypertension the most common.

This was followed by dementia, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cancer.

Elderly people and those with pre-existing conditions are more vulnerable to the virus.
Most deaths also had acute respiratory symptoms, such as viral pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome, listed as a consequence of the virus.

There have now been 103 deaths from coronavirus in Australia after a Victorian man in his 80s died. It's the first virus death in Australia in a month.

NSW recorded 10 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday but all of those diagnosed were travellers in hotel quarantine.

Originally published as Most common conditions in Australians killed by COVID

