BEFORE AND AFTER: Shocking mugshot transformations

This woman is pictured at 21 on her first arrest (left) and just eight years later. Picture: Drugabuse.com

Drug addiction researchers have released a powerful new set of morphing mug shots that show the ravages drugs can wreak on a person's face after just 12 months.

The 16 gifs illustrate the jaw dropping changes an addict's features undergo after as little as a year on heroin, meth (ice), cocaine and other drugs.

The case studies featured on Drugabuse.com reveal the date of their first offence and what substances they arrested for and tracks their physical deterioration as their addiction intensifies.

The site explains how each drug wreaks a particular brand of havoc on the body.

"The evidence of physical decline as a consequence of drug use is easily identifiable with a few telltale signs," the site says.

"Among the most common physical signs of drug abuse are bloodshot eyes, dilated pupils, changes in skin tone, appearing tired and lethargic, weight loss, and marks on the face such as sores or scabs.

"The morphing gifs show that the physical changes of drug use and abuse can happen rapidly or they can occur gradually with the passing of time between a user's first drug-related offence and their most recent charge."

COCAINE

Cocaine is a powerful stimulant which hits the central nervous system making the heart and mind race and its effects are more or less immediate.

The change in behaviour is obvious, with people using the drug quickly becoming unusually confident, talkative and energetic at one end of the spectrum and twitchy, sensitive and aggressive, moody or erratic at the other.

Users' pupils often dilate as their racing hearts pump adrenaline through the body.

As the drug is an appetite suppressant and keeps people awake, chronic users are often characterised by gaunt features. Because the drug is usually snorted, users often have runny or even bloody noses and their drug can damage nasal passages - changing the shape of the nose - and vocal cords, making the voice raspy.

Longterm use can destroy the bowels, overwork the heart and cause dangerously high blood pressure, heart failure and stroke.

HEROIN

Of all the drugs, heroin probably produces the most dramatic physical changes in an addict.

It has the opposite effect to cocaine on the central nervous system, depressing the heart rate and respiratory system.

Heroin, as well as other addictive opioids like prescription painkillers and the deadly synthetic, fentanyl, tends to consume a user's every thought and feeling because withdrawals are so intense, they become desperate to find the drugs again.

The never ending cycle of scoring the drug means that basic tasks like self-grooming and eating often fall by the wayside.

Users can often be seen scratching madly because heroin often creates the sensation of crawling skin - particularly when a user needs topping up - and they are particularly prone to sores on the face and lips.

Some long-term users who share needles are highly vulnerable to viruses like HIV and hepatitis, which further exaggerate their gaunt appearances, sickly complexions, weight loss, and premature ageing.

ICE/METH

People on ice have dilated pupils and present as talkative, restless and agitated.

The drug takes away their appetite and chronic users will invariably have rotting teeth.

Ice, a form of methamphetamine, wreaks havoc on the central nervous system and users will appear constantly itchy and unable to stop moving their body.

Ice keeps sleep at bay - often for days at a time - and this longterm insomnia shows on their gaunt faces, bloodshot eyes and deathly pale complexions.

Longterm use of the drug has a devastating effect on vital organs such as the kidney, lungs and brain, as well as destroying nose tissue.