More young writers can get on board a creative bus in region

A NEW chapter is being written for StoryBoard, with the program set to expand to two buses which will further develop their programs.

StoryBoard is a free creative writing program for school children in the Northern Rivers run by the Byron Writers’ Festival.

The program’s expansion was made possible due to an extra $187,000 in funding from the State Government, which allows StoryBoard to develop their high school and primary school programs.

NSW Parliamentary Secretary for the Arts, Ben Franklin, said the funding would underpin significant expansion.

“With the new funding, StoryBoard will deliver 32 one-off high school and primary school events, eight focus school events — two schools, four visits each — and more than 20 masterclass events,” Mr Franklin said.

Mr Franklin said that the program helped develop the next generations of creatives while also helping develop local teachers.

“Students will be able to access resources and publish their stories and teachers will be able to undertake professional development opportunities,” Mr Franklin said.

“We have all been captivated by a story, and it’s wonderful that more students in the Northern Rivers will have the opportunity to learn how to do this and share in the creative process.”

StoryBoard project manager, Gabby Le Brun, said the funding was especially important given the current situation of COVID-19.

“This work seems particularly poignant at this moment in time, when children and young people are physically separated from their peers, and it is vital that they have the opportunity for connection, collaboration and a sense of belonging,” Ms Le Brun said.

“While current COVID-19 restrictions are in place regarding face-to-face gatherings, this funding will help StoryBoard to deliver programs to young people in the virtual space.”