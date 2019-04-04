Menu
Login
Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is facing another data leak. Picture: Getty
Facebook co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is facing another data leak. Picture: Getty
Technology

Facebook records exposed on Amazon

by Staff writers
4th Apr 2019 6:32 AM

Facebook is grappling with another startling data leak with 540 million records found in plain sight on a public Amazon server.

Security researchers from UpGuard found extensive details like people's comments, passwords, photos, names and likes which had been collected by two third party Facebook apps, Bloomberg reported.

It comes a year after the Cambridge Analytica leak exposed how unsecure Facebook users' information is online.

Faceook founder Mark Zuckerberg pledged to tighten control of users' personal information but this latest leak shows that the company has not done enough to protect the data.

The latest leak saw databases stored on Amazon cloud servers without any protection and came from a Mexico-based media company called Cultura Colectiva, and another app called "At the Pool."

At the Pool stopped operating in 2014 but the database was still available online, while Cultura Colectiva was notified in January by UpGuard but was not secured until Bloomberg reached out to Facebook for comment.

Facebook is yet to comment on the latest data leak.

More Stories

amazon data facebook games and gadgets leak privacy

Top Stories

    Farewell Toots Dunn

    Farewell Toots Dunn

    News TOOTS Dunn lived a joyous and creative life on her own terms

    I'm already bored with this editorial

    I'm already bored with this editorial

    News How low can you go and still call yourself human?

    GALLERY: Leihani surfs alongside her heroes

    GALLERY: Leihani surfs alongside her heroes

    News Leihanis big day out at the Juraki Team Challenge

    REVEALED: Splendour in the Grass 2019 line-up

    REVEALED: Splendour in the Grass 2019 line-up

    Music THESE are all the acts heading to Byron in July.