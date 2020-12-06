Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NRCF Chair John Callanan announcing the 2021 Recovery & Resilience Grant Recipients.
NRCF Chair John Callanan announcing the 2021 Recovery & Resilience Grant Recipients.
News

More than $236K in grants given to community organisations

Javier Encalada
6th Dec 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Northern Rivers Community Foundation (NRCF) has announced $236,000 in funding to help local community organisations to recover from recent crises and build resilience in the face of future disasters.

The full list of organisations benefited is:

 

Health Wellbeing

Mental Health Support Group: $10,000 - Supporting people whose lives have been disrupted by mental illness.

Northern Rivers Community Gateway: $10,000 - Trauma Counselling- COVID-19 Response.

 

Northern Rivers Community Gateway centre in Lismore in 2016.
Northern Rivers Community Gateway centre in Lismore in 2016.

 

Women Up North Housing: 5,000 - Solar Panel at Bugalma Bihyn Aboriginal Women, Young People and Children Refuge.

Northern Rivers Women and Children Services: $10,000 - Foodscapes will offer women in Lismore practical skills to grow food at home.

Little Wings: $6,000 - 'Community Wings for Clarence'. Will provide direct medical support to seriously ill children (0-12yrs) and their families in the Clarence Valley.

 

Little Wings volunteers.
Little Wings volunteers.

 

Lawrence Public School P & C: $3,490 - Lawrence School Community Garden. This project will support the completion of a new Community Garden that hopes to welcome connect children and families of the local community

Wollumbin Family Support: $6,280 - 'Finding Me' recovery program for women who have experienced domestic violence.

Kyogle Family Support Services Neighbourhood Centre: $10,000 - "It All Begins with Love" - a Family Domestic Violence Theatre Mentorship Program.

 

Aged Services

Tweed Byron Ballina Community Transport: $10,000 - A small SUV will service the busy Tweed office, providing more trips for the elderly, disabled and otherwise transport disadvantaged clients.

 

Bob Small, a driver with Tweed, Byron and Ballina Community Transport back in 2016. Photo: Nolan Verheij-Full / Tweed Daily News
Bob Small, a driver with Tweed, Byron and Ballina Community Transport back in 2016. Photo: Nolan Verheij-Full / Tweed Daily News

 

Hart Services: $8,400 - Go West Of The Range. HART services will pilot a new model to attract more volunteers to support community transport services West Of The Range, in Woodenbong, Urbenville, Bonalbo, Tabulam and all parts in between.

Louisa Johnston Centre: $5,000 - Bonalbo Social Day - Let's Do It! The Louisa Johnston Centre, based in Bonalbo in the Kyogle shire, will host weekly social days for residents who are isolated, disadvantaged, lonely and/or aged.

 

An enthusiastic attendance at a Louisa Johnston Centre meeting in 2018.
An enthusiastic attendance at a Louisa Johnston Centre meeting in 2018.

 

Byron Bay Community Association: $5,000 - Byron Elders Online Connect. Training program designed to increase the digital skills of Byron Shire seniors, to maintain connection with friends, family, services and online resources.

Ballina Shire Dementia-Friendly Community Alliance: $10,000 - People with dementia and carers - Building digital literacy during COVID-19.

 

Employment Training

Evans Head-Casino Surf Life Saving Club: $816 - Equipment for Youth Lifesaver and Emergency Response Training Program.

 

Evans Head-Casino Surf Life Saving Club.
Evans Head-Casino Surf Life Saving Club.

 

Sprung Integrated Dance Theatre: $3,375 - The project will allow for collaboration to expand the suite of dance and physical comedy programs online to people with disability and identify new opportunities for sustainable program delivery.

Border Ranges Richmond Valley Landcare Network: $2,707 - Creating online content for landholders schools across Kyogle and Richmond Valley.

Family Support Network: $5,000 - South Lismore Supported Playgroups Health Food Education Project. It allows year-round access for all children to the edible garden and vegetable patches.

Renew Fest: $10,000 - The Byron Shire Resilience and Regeneration Roadshow is a series of events designed to inspire, inform and mobilise a Resilience and Regeneration Movement for local community organisations, regenerative businesses and Byron Shire residents. It involves six free, open-air events across the shire, culminating at Renew Fest 2021.

 

RENEWFEST: Sapoty Brook demonstrated his solar vehicle, the 'Solar EV' at the Renew Festival in Mullumbimby in 2016.
RENEWFEST: Sapoty Brook demonstrated his solar vehicle, the 'Solar EV' at the Renew Festival in Mullumbimby in 2016.

 

Sinergy Group: $10,000 - Based in Tweed Heads South, Synergy provides employment to people with permanent disabilities. The Synergy Automation project will purchase and install machinery to transition from a manual food processing and packaging company to a semi-automated service.

 

Another 15 organisations were benefited in the areas of Disaster Recovery, Preparedness the Environment, and Arts.

funding grants northern rivers community foundation northern rivers comunity news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Group flee after stabbing man, hitting teen with metal pole

        Premium Content Group flee after stabbing man, hitting teen with metal pole

        News POLICE is investigating the fight that broke between a group of teens and the victims.

        Electric summer: Lightning to strike across NSW

        Premium Content Electric summer: Lightning to strike across NSW

        Weather NSW weather: Lightning and thunderstorm forecast for summer

        Bypass won’t be open in time for Christmas, here’s why

        Premium Content Bypass won’t be open in time for Christmas, here’s why

        News COUNCIL explains why bypass won’t open before summer holidays, as planned.

        34 artists show off their works, studios, creative processes

        34 artists show off their works, studios, creative processes

        News THE Open Studios art trail is on again this weekend, and it’s a rare opportunity to...