Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
More than 1700 properties have been affected by a power outage in the Byron hinterland.
More than 1700 properties have been affected by a power outage in the Byron hinterland.
News

More than 1700 properties hit by major power outage

Liana Turner
12th May 2020 9:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROPERTIES in the Byron hinterland have been hit by a major power outage this morning.

According to Essential Energy’s website, 1771 customers have been affected by the outage.

It’s understood the outage, affecting properties including the Bangalow, Federal and Possum Creek areas, began about an hour ago.

It’s also understood power has been restored for at least some properties.

The cause of the outage is not yet known and Essential Energy has been contacted for comment.

A planned outage at Talofa is meanwhile affecting 48 properties.

byron shire essential energy power outage power outage byron
Byron Shire News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        All NSW hospitals’ elective surgery wait times revealed

        premium_icon All NSW hospitals’ elective surgery wait times revealed

        Health Some elective surgery has been given the green light in NSW but as hospitals deal with long backlogs, waitlists are expected to double in most hospitals.

        Move to reverse ‘offensive’ pay rise for Police Commissioner

        premium_icon Move to reverse ‘offensive’ pay rise for Police Commissioner

        News Move to block ‘offensive’ pay rise for NSW Police Commissioner

        ‘SO MUCH TRAUMA’: Desperate plea to fix horror road

        premium_icon ‘SO MUCH TRAUMA’: Desperate plea to fix horror road

        News "Worst stretch of road” between Brisbane and Sydney: health worker

        Police increase home checks to prevent domestic violence

        premium_icon Police increase home checks to prevent domestic violence

        News NSW Police data reveals there’s been a decreased certain domestic violence offences...