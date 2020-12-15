More than 100mm of rain at 30+ weather stations

Northern Rivers has continued to face strong and persistent rain.

THE Northern Rivers region has continued to be hit with major and persistent rain for another day in succession.

Flood warnings and road closures are in place across the region as the Bureau of Meteorology predicting showers will continue into Wednesday for most of the area.

BOM's statistics show that nearly 30 weather stations around the region have received 100+ mm of rainfall with some stations recording 150+ mm of rain over the past 24 hours.

Here all our local rainfall totals:

1. Ballina AP 102mm

2. Alstonville STP 154mm

3.Tuckombil: 120mm

4. Houghlahan's Creek: 112mm

5. Nashua (Wilsons River): 105mm

6. Casino AWS 154mm

7. Shannon Brook at Yorklea: 143mm

8. Rappville (Myrtle Creek): 134mm

9. Bentley (Back creek): 112mm

10. Rock Valley (Leycester Creek) 150mm

11. Jiggi (Gwynne St) 126mm

12.Cawongla: 128mm

13. Wiangaree (Richmond River) 102mm

14. Lillian Rock (Williams Rd): 194mm

15. Green Pigeon (Morning view): 197mm

16. Nimbin (Goolmangar Creek): 133mm

17.Nimbin: 138mm

18. Brays Creek (Misty Mountain): 173mm

19. Tyalgum Bridge (Tyalgum River): 173mm

20. Limpinwood (Bald Mountain): 174mm

21. Eungella (Oxley River): 218mm

22. Boat Harbour (Rous River): 172mm

23. Tomewin Alert: 149mm

24. Binna Burra Alert: 115mm

25. Lower Springbrook Alert: 166mm

26. Burringbar Road (Burringbar Creek): 100mm

27. Upper Burringbar: 128mm

28. Mullumbimby (Upper Main Arm): 154mm

29. Doon Doon (McCabes Rd): 163mm

30. Terania Creek: 181mm

31. Huonbrook: 108mm

32. Goonengerry: 117mm

33. Dunoon: 107mm

34. The Channon: 110mm

If you need SES assistance phone 132 500 or in an emergency, phone Triple 0.

