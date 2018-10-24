Menu
Login
More than $100,000 worth of ice was seized from a man outside a Chinderah Service Station.
More than $100,000 worth of ice was seized from a man outside a Chinderah Service Station. kaarsten
Crime

More than $100,000 worth of ice busted at Tweed servo

Rick Koenig
by
24th Oct 2018 4:06 PM | Updated: 4:59 PM

MORE than $100,000 worth of ice has been seized in what has been described as a "significant arrest" after police searched a car at Chinderah.

About 11pm on Monday, two police officers noticed a man acting suspiciously outside of a car at the Chinderah Service Station near the Tweed Coast Rd intersection.

A search of a 25-year-old Elanora man located a whopping 1.2 kilograms of methamphetamine (ice) both in his possession and in his car.

 

An example of 1kg worth of ice.
An example of 1kg worth of ice. Melanie Plane

The man was arrested and faced court on Tuesday where he was refused bail to appear again on January 19.

Tweed Byron Police District Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen told the Tweed Daily News the arrest was "incredibly important".

"I wouldn't be measuring this in dollar terms but by the number of hits of ice that have been taken off the streets," he said.

"This would certainly be a setback for dealers but more importantly it's the end user that's not getting this and the community will benefit as a whole.

 

Tweed Byron Police District Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen.
Tweed Byron Police District Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen. Marc Stapelberg

"We all know the scourge that ice is and the impact it has on the community, to take it off the streets may save someone from being injured or our police being injured, it's a very significant seizure and some very good work by our police.

"You're looking at 13,000 hits of ice being taken out of the community, that's a fair lot of grief that's being avoided."

Insp Cullen said as a result of the arrest, a number of search warrants were executed by Queensland Police and inquiries were continuing.

chinderah drugs editors picks ice police tweed tweed police
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Urgent calls for volunteers

    Urgent calls for volunteers

    News BYRON Bay Schoolies HUB receive grant to provide much-needed expert training

    Preparations under way for jam-packed Bangalow Show

    Preparations under way for jam-packed Bangalow Show

    News Bangalow Show set to be a huge affair

    Credits roll on film festival

    Credits roll on film festival

    News Film festival ends with a flourish

    Showgirls and show stars

    Showgirls and show stars

    News Mullum youth representing their town

    Local Partners