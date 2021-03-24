‘More than 10’ girls in drain'

The son of a man considered the prime suspect in the disappearance of Sharron Phillips has told an inquest his dad claimed to be responsible for other deaths.

The son of the prime suspect in the 1986 disappearance of Sharron Phillips has told an inquest his father strangled her and also told him he had killed more than 10 other girls.

"For him, my father, it was quick, easy, simple, one of the easiest jobs he'd ever done," Ian Seeley said of his father Raymond Mulvihill's alleged killing of Sharron Phillips.

Ms Phillips, then 20, disappeared on May 8 or 9, 1986, after her car ran out of petrol on Ipswich Rd, Wacol, and she has never been found.

Mr Seeley told the Brisbane inquest before his former taxi driver father died, he said Ms Phillips' body was left in a drain in Carole Park.

He said his father mentioned there were heaps of girls left in the drain "where Sharron was".

Mr Seeley said when he asked his father how many there were he said he didn't know if he had kept count.

He said he asked his father if there were 10 and he said "more than 10"and then said "lots".

Mr Seeley, who was occasionally crying as he gave his evidence, claimed police were nearby on the night Sharron Phillips was probably moved from the boot of a taxi to Mr Seeley's car boot.

He said as he was talking to two police at a Wacol phone box, he heard his father say: "Get in there, get in the f...ing boot or I'll kill you".

Sharon Phillips.

Mr Seeley claimed it was said within earshot of the two police officers, and he then heard the boots of the taxi and his car close.

Counsel assisting the coroner put to Mr Seeley that he had never mentioned the police being present when those words were said in any previous statement to police.

Mr Seeley said he had told it to a lot of people over the years.

While the inquest previously heard he told a retired detective in 2016 that he helped his father move Ms Phillips from the taxi boot to his Holden boot, in court he denied it happened.

Mr Seeley said he was driving his father home that night, he heard thumping in the boot and said to his father: "What the f... have you got me into?"

"...He said 'Don't worry about it. Turn the radio up', " Mr Seeley said.

Mr Seeley said when he pulled up and told his father to get out of the car, his father cut him under the chin with a knife.

He said he did not know there was a woman in the boot, and had earlier thought, when his father said he had got something he wanted to move to his car, that his father had stolen something.

Mr Seeley said he had earlier that night driven to meet his then intoxicated father at a taxi drop off point at Wacol.

He said when he got there his father jumped up in front of his car with both hands up and told him he had got something in the car and told him to back up his car.

Sharon Phillips’ prime suspect taxi driver Raymond Peter Mulvihill.

Mr Seeley said his father later told him he did not bury Ms Phillips that night.

"He was still fearful I was going to dob him in," he said.

He said a few days after Ms Phillips disappeared, his father said to him: "You can say what you like but you won't catch me. I'm the gingerbread man'."

Mr Seeley said a few days after Sharron went missing his father was reading about it in a newspaper and was laughing.

Mr Seeley said when he asked his father "Is this the f...ing s...t that happened on Thursday night, did you put this chick in the boot?", his father laughed.

"He said 'You're a smart boy'," Mr Seeley said.

Mr Seeley said a few days later he found a bag and a pair of shoes in the boot of his car.

Counsel assisting the Coroner, Rhiannon Helsen, put to Mr Seeley that in accounts to police over the years he had gradually put in more and more detail.

Mr Seeley said Ms Phillips's killing had been quick, but not premeditated.

He said his father had not stalked Sharron, she had approached him.

"The poor girl was desperate," he said.

Mr Seeley said he believed when Ms Phillips saw a taxi, after running out of petrol, she must have thought she was "home and hosed".

The hearing continues.

