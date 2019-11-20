More stability for migrants in CQ

SKILLED WORKERS: Successful visa applicants will become eligible to apply for permanent residency if they can demonstrate they have lived and worked in regional Australia for three years.

SKILLED WORKERS: Successful visa applicants will become eligible to apply for permanent residency if they can demonstrate they have lived and worked in regional Australia for three years.

SKILLED migrants who commit to living and working in Flynn will have access to two new skilled provisional visas, as part of the Morrison Government's commitment to tackling skills shortages in regional Australia.

Successful visa applicants will become eligible to apply for permanent residency if they can demonstrate they have lived and worked in regional Australia for three years.

Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the visas would help businesses in Flynn fill ­vacant jobs faster and provide additional incentives for skilled migrants and their families to settle and remain in the region.

"Our first priority is always to fill jobs in Flynn with locals or other Australian workers, but the immigration system can play a role in helping to address our skills gaps and grow our economy," Mr O'Dowd said.

"By requiring migrants to live and work in regional areas for at least three years we are encouraging them to put down roots, become part of our ­community and stay longer term."

Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs David Coleman said there would be additional incentives for skilled migrants and their families to settle in regional areas.

"Applicants for the two new visas will receive priority processing and have access to a wider range of jobs than those applying to migrate to our major cities," Mr Coleman said.

The two new skilled regional provisional visas are:

Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional (Provisional) visa: for people sponsored by an employer in regional Australia.

Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa: for people who are nominated by a State or Territory government or sponsored by an eligible family member to live and work in regional Australia.

A simplified definition of regional Australia will also apply. All of Australia, except Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, is now classified as regional for migration purposes.

For more information visit: https://immi.homeaffairs.gov.au/visas/working-in-australia/regional-migration.