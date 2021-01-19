More severe storms and wild weather on the way

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Northern NSW with heavy rain and damaging winds expected. Photo: Tim Pascoe

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Northern NSW with heavy rain and damaging winds expected. Photo: Tim Pascoe

Sure, the blue skies and sunshine might look calming but trust us, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, more wild weather is on the way.

On Tuesday afternoon BOM Meteorologist Melody Sturm said residents and visitors in Northern NSW should be prepared for severe weather later on Tuesday and on Wednesday.

“There have been a few thunderstorms over the Northern Rivers and along the border with Queensland,” she said.

“Across the same areas there is a thunderstorm possibility for Tuesday and again on Wednesday.”

The BOM is predicting for the rest of Tuesday a partly cloudy afternoon with a high (80 per cent) chance of showers, most likely during the afternoon and evening and the chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening.

Light winds becoming south-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon then tending southerly in the late evening.

Ms Sturm said surf and swell conditions are also looking dicey for the Far North Coast.

Meanwhile, NSW Police Force, Marine Area Command advise a Hazardous Surf Warning for the Byron Coast.

Marine command offered the following safety advice:

People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.

Your town today

Ballina – 30 Showers possible storm

Byron Bay – 27 Showers. Possible storm

Casino – 31.5 Partly cloudy, chance of showers

Evans Head – 31 Shower or two. Possible storm

Kyogle – 31 Partly cloudy, chance of showers

Lismore – 31 Showers. Possible storm

Murwillumbah – 30 Showers. Possible storm.

Tweed Heads – 29 Showers increasing.

Yamba – 29 Shower or two. Possible storm.

.