More questions than answers on home sharing

RAISING more questions than delivering answers is how Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson is so far describing Tuesday's announcement from the NSW State Government on Short Term Holiday Letting regulation.

While many in the industry are hailing the announcement the mayor said council was struggling to get clarity around issues like rates, taxes, registration and enforcement.

"But it looks like it's business as usual for Short Term Holiday Let companies like AirBnB and Stayz,” Cr Richardson said.

The State government proposal targets vacant and investment properties using services such as Airbnb.

Owners that don't live in their property can use it for short-term letting for a maximum of 180 days a year within greater Sydney but properties in areas like Byron Shire will be left uncapped.

The laws will also impose a 'two strike' policy, meaning home-share users will be banned for five years from any platform for committing two serious breaches within two years.

Legal Counsel for Byron Shire Council, Ralph James said, "So far all we have is a media release with a number of questions remaining.”

"There is no definition of Short Term Holiday Letting itself or details of any exclusion areas, registration system or what may be included in any code of conduct,” Mr James said.

"There is just not a lot to comment on so far.”

Byron Greens Councillor Michael Lyons was in no doubt the State Government had failed the community of Byron Shire with Tuesday's announcement.

"(The state government) have adopted a one-size fits all policy framework which has not recognised the needs of our community,” Mr Lyon said.

"The Greens welcome a mandatory code of conduct but ultimately local councils will be left to manage the impacts and they are best placed to regulate the short-term holiday let market.

"Many of these properties operate like accommodation businesses and should face local development controls.”

Airbnb's Country Manager for Australia Sam McDonagh told the Northern Star, NSW represented a third of all Airbnb listings in Australia and called the announcement a 'watershed moment'.

"The rules will be a boost for the NSW economy and a welcome relief for the countless small, local businesses who rely on the Airbnb guest dollar,” he said.