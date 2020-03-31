Menu
Broken Head beach.
News

More popular beach carparks set to close

31st Mar 2020 6:00 PM

BYRON Shire Council and the National Parks and Wildlife Service will begin closing car parks at Broken Head from 6am Wednesday.

The aim is to stop groups of people congregating and to meet social distancing directives.

This initiative is supported by NSW Police.

From tomorrow the following carparks will close:

Seven Mile Beach Rd, Broken Head

Broken Head Reserve Road, Broken Head

Captain Cook carpark, Byron Bay

The Pass carpark, Byron Bay.

Car parking will also be restricted around Belongil Beach and other beaches in the Shire including Brunswick Heads and South Golden Beach over the next few days.

Byron Shire Mayor, Simon Richardson, said the measures were designed to limit opportunities for people to meet, keeping in mind the strict limits on public gatherings.

“As we move towards Easter it is vitally important that people do not come to Byron Bay for a visit – we need people to stay at home,” he said.

“Byron Shire is out of bounds to everyone but local residents – for the sake of our community do not come here for your Easter holiday – the message is pretty clear.

“The vast majority of our residents are doing the right thing so this is a message to everyone else to think about their actions and the potential impact of a COVID-19 outbreak in our community.

“People should only be leaving home for essential items or work – in other words #ByronStayHome.”

There are no patrolled, flagged swimming areas on any beaches in the Byron Shire until further notice.

