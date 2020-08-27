Menu
Crime

‘More info’ needed for mum of dead teen’s court case

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
27th Aug 2020 3:24 PM
Lawyers representing the mother of a Townsville teen killed in a horrific crash have asked for more time to speak with their client, who is facing a string of charges.

Lesley-Lee Hill is facing multiple charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and other offences linked to the alleged forgery of government documents to gain Centrelink parenting payments she wasn't entitled to.

The 28-year-old is the mother of Lucius Baira Hill, 13; one of four children killed in a crash at Garbutt on June 7.

Lesley-Lee Hill.

A 14-year-old driver has been charged over the deaths.

Hill was in custody at the time of her son's death after being charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle for allegedly being spotted in a stolen car.

She was granted bail to arrange her son's funeral three days after his death.

Since then, Hill has been charged with forgery for allegedly faking documents to get parenting payments, despite none of her four children living with her.

Four children were killed when the car they were passengers in hit a traffic light pole at the corner of Duckworth St and Bayswater Rd on June 7. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR
Four children were killed when the car they were passengers in hit a traffic light pole at the corner of Duckworth St and Bayswater Rd on June 7. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR

Defence lawyer Merinda Greenwood appeared at Townsville Magistrates Court on Thursday to adjourn the matters for another four weeks.

Ms Greenwood said there was ongoing case conferencing for the unlawful use of a motor vehicle charge from May 11.

She said the discussions were based around who owned the alleged stolen car.

"We still need more information from her," Ms Greenwood said.

Hill, who did not appear at court on Thursday, is not required to attend at her next court appearance on September 24.

Originally published as 'More info' needed for mum of dead teen's court case

