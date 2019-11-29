More improvements for busy road

The Bangalow road is one of the roads named in a NRMA report on work backlogs.

IT IS one of the busiest roads in the region, other than our highways, and now motorists will have smoother, safer and better connections between the Bruxner Highway and the Pacific Highway.

The Lismore Bangalow Road will undergo further improvements with road widening and resurfacing currently taking place, along with the construction of a new overtaking lane.

Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads and Infrastructure Chris Gulaptis said the government had committed $17 million to improve safety along Lismore Bangalow Road.

“This is an important stretch of road used by thousands of motorists each day,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“However, it is single lane in each direction and has a number of bends as well as narrow road shoulders.”

Mr Gulaptis said the government was “committed” to delivering a comprehensive package of works which will include rebuilding 2.1 kilometres of road north of Eltham Road and installing safety barriers and widening the road shoulders.

The work will also rebuild 3.3 kilometres of road between James Gibson Road and Kirklands lane, with the first stage set to widen road shoulders and improve the alignment along a one kilometre stretch.

The second stage will see a new 800 metre overtaking lane built between Eureka Road and Kirklands Lane as well as widening road shoulders.

The community update is available to view on the project website at www.rms.work/lismorebangalow.

Work is expected to be completed in 2020.