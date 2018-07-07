Grisly discovery linked to alleged serial killer

More human remains found on property linked to accused Canadian serial killer. Picture: Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press via AP

POLICE in Canada have made a grisly discovery on a Toronto property, uncovering more human remains believed to be victims of an alleged serial killer.

Authorities were searching the land behind a house owned by former clients of a self-employed Toronto landscaper, Bruce McArthur, an accused serial killer who has been charged in the deaths of eight men.

Toronto's Detective Sergeant Hank Idsinga said the former clients let the 66-year-old store equipment and supplies for his business in their garage.

Members of the Toronto Police Service excavate the back of a property in Toronto during an investigation in relation to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur. Picture: The Canadian Press via AP

The discoveries marked the second day in a row that remains were found after a search of the land resumed earlier this week. Detective Idsinga said that authorities were now working to identify the remains.

Police did not speculate about whether the remains were those of an additional victim or victims.

Earlier this year the police discovered the dismembered remains of seven men buried in planters at a home whose gardens and lawns had been maintained by McArthur, the New York Times reports.

McArthur has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of at least eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village. Picture: Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press via AP

McArthur was then charged with eight counts of first-degree murder in January, although the remains of an eighth victim have yet to be discovered.

The victims, who disappeared starting around 2010, were mostly a part of the gay community from an area of Toronto known as the Gay Village.

He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on 23 July.