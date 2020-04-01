Where you can get hand sanitiser now

Lord Byron Distillery has worked out a way to help us all.

LORD Byron Distillery stepped up to help their local community by using their facilities to create hand sanitiser at cost price to customers.

"Our most recent delivery of bottles has now arrived so the restriction has been lifted from one bottle to two bottles in the cellar door," owner Brian Restall said.

"We also refill customers' bottles to save cost for them and wastage too.

"We continue to make hand sanitiser available at cost price for the local community."

He said if any shops, clubs or community groups need hand sanitiser then they should email them at info@lordbyrondistillery.com.au and confirm who they are and the volume they need so that they could try to help.

The idea to create the sanitiser came about as a way of reducing the fear and anxiety in the local community by making it available.

"Like all our drink ranges the hand sanitiser is made from natural ingredients only.

"The recipe is a natural blend of pure cane spirit alcohol with aloe vera gel as well as essence oils from tea tree, lavender and lemon.

"The alcohol cleans while the aloe vera soothes the skin and the essential oils make it smell beautiful while ensuring it is not drinkable."

Mr Restall said they had kept the concentration of alcohol above 70 per cent.

"Sixty per cent is the minimum level to kill germs but we wanted to be extra certain of its performance," he said.

"So adding the production of hand sanitiser and not making a profit from it at a time of community need was a pretty easy decision to make," he said.

"Our hand sanitiser is available in our cellar door at unit 7, 4 Banksia Drive or is available online in our website (www.lordbyrondistillery.com.au/shop/).