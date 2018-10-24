Menu
Login
Bureau of Meteorology predicts more storms for Gold Coast
Bureau of Meteorology predicts more storms for Gold Coast
Weather

Severe hailstorm headed for SEQ

by Sally Coates
24th Oct 2018 2:48 PM

MORE wild weather is tipped to hit the Gold Coast this afternoon, including "Severe storms with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain".

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a warning for South East Queensland, with forecaster Chris Joseph saying the hinterland will most likely be hit the worst.

"The Gold Coast is looking at the chance of storms developing mainly in the hinterland later this afternoon or evening," forecaster Chris Joseph said.

"There is already some development on Border Ranges, no storms yet but certainly this afternoon we will see storms develop.

"It'll probably develop further south, just over the border of New South Wales and push up over the hinterland."

Locals should keep an eye on the BOM website and Twitter for potential severe category warnings.

editors picks hail storm weather

Top Stories

    Urgent calls for volunteers

    Urgent calls for volunteers

    News BYRON Bay Schoolies HUB receive grant to provide much-needed expert training

    Preparations under way for jam-packed Bangalow Show

    Preparations under way for jam-packed Bangalow Show

    News Bangalow Show set to be a huge affair

    Credits roll on film festival

    Credits roll on film festival

    News Film festival ends with a flourish

    Showgirls and show stars

    Showgirls and show stars

    News Mullum youth representing their town

    Local Partners