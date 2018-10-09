DELUGE: Suburb cops 56mm of rain in 15 minutes

UPDATE 4.45PM: One Coast suburb is mopping up after receiving a drenching during a 15-minute burst of spectacular rain.

Coolum recorded 56mm in just a quarter of an hour, according to Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist David Crock.

The downpour came from an intense storm cell which is currently hovering over Tewantin.

Coolum Beach Storm: Coolum has seen 56mm fall in 15 minutes after a storm swept over the region. Video via Coolum and North Shore Advertiser.

Another bank of storms are brewing around Kilcoy, making their way towards the Sunshine Coast.

Mr Crock said those western systems would make their way to the Coast in the next two hours, but he expected the most intense cells to shift north, towards Tewantin.

He said the cells were "not particularly fast moving".

"They are severe though some of the cells," he said.

Second bank of storms brewing to the west

UPDATE 4.25PM: Flash flooding has struck one of the region's most notorious spots, with the railway overpass at Palmwoods inundated by water.

It was sparked by a deluge with 43mm of rain dumped on Palmwoods between 3pm-4pm.

Surrounding suburbs also copped it with West Woombye (43mm) and Nambour (46mm) also receiving an enormous amount of rain in just 60 minutes.

DEVELOPING STORY: Severe storms send more than 400 homes into darkness.

Eudlo Flats (30mm), Baroon boat ramp (34mm), Diddillibah (33mm) and Ewen Maddock Dam (38mm) were all also heavily hit in the past hour.

A bank of storm cells is continuing to build behind the current ones affecting the region, with a band of heavy rain sweeping across Kilcoy towards the Sunshine Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed hail of 2cm diameter had been reported in Nambour and Fernvale.

Boreen Point and suburbs north of Noosa were due to be affected by the current systems about 5pm.

UPDATE 3.55PM: More than 700 homes have lost power in the region as powerful storm cells begin to move slowly north.

More than 250 homes in Diddillibah as well as 21 in Glenview, 177 in Kiels Mountain, 180 in Mooloolah Valley, 57 in Rosemount, 33 in Warana and 11 in Woombye have lost power as severe thunderstorms strike the Coast.

The systems are making their way northeast at the moment, with areas around Noosa Heads, Eumundi and Goomeri tipped by the Bureau of Meteorology to be impacted by just after 4.30pm.

Localised flash flooding is being reported by Palmwoods residents, while Beerwah was soaked with 39mm falling in an hour and there are reports that Woombye has been hit with hail within the last half hour.

Sunshine Coast cops hammering from intense storms

UPDATE 3.30PM: Almost 40mm has fallen in an hour in one Coast suburb as intense storm cells pepper the region.

Beerwah recorded 39mm of rainfall from 2pm-3pm, while the storm systems are currently bearing down on Noosa, Maleny, Beerwah, Caloundra, Maroochydore, Nambour and surrounding suburbs.

Rainbow Beach is also in the firing line, along with Cooroy, in the region's north.

The Bureau of Meteorology warns that severe thunderstorms have been detected on the weather radar near Montville, Palmwoods, Wondai and around Woodford.

Storm system rolling into the Sunshine Coast, this is from Sippydowns looking to Caloundra. #bnestorm #bigwet pic.twitter.com/NSuMih4owA — Mitchell Roberts (@MitchellAUS) October 9, 2018

These thunderstorms are moving towards the north to northeast. They are forecast to affect Maroochydore, Yandina by just after 4pm.

Forecasters have advised there is a risk of flash flooding associated with the current systems.

UPDATE 2.55PM: Major regional centres are minutes away from being hit by a severe thunderstorm system which forecasters say is likely to produce large hail and winds of 90km/h or more.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters say the storm cells will hit Caloundra and surrounding suburbs by 3.15pm before shifting north and impacting Maroochydore and surrounds by 3.45pm.

"Damaging winds and large hailstones are likely," the Bureau's advice reads.

Severe storms near #Kilcoy, #Caloundra, and west of #Kingaroy. Other storms in the area have the potential to become severe during the rest of the afternoon so keep an eye on the radar and our warnings. pic.twitter.com/e0zYifGadU — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) October 9, 2018

So far only minor rainfall has been recorded around the region, but that could change depending on the intensity of the cells.

Surf Lifesaving Queensland lifeguards have been forced to close Buddina, Kings and Bulcock beaches as the storms pass overhead.

Mooloolah Valley storm: The severe storm passing through Mooloolah Valley, said to be "horrendous". Video via Jason Carroll.

UPDATE 2.30PM: Caloundra is due to be hit within the hour by a severe thunderstorm wielding damaging winds and large hail.

Forecasters have predicted wind gusts of 90km/h or more and hailstones larger than 2cm in diameter are likely.

The latest warning was issued just minutes ago after severe thunderstorms were spotted on the radar near Lake Somerset, Beerburrum and Somerset Dam.

The radar shows multiple storm cells building behind this current one bearing down on Caloundra, with Caboolture currently on the receiving end of a heavy cell.

Maroochydore and Gympie are also included in suburbs expected to be hit in the coming few hours.

HUGE: Ice balls of hail collected at a hinterland lychee farm. Their custard apple crop was all but destroyed in yesterday's storms. Jessica Brooks

UPDATE 1.20PM: Thunderstorms are developing to the west of the Sunshine Coast this afternoon, triggering the first of a number of expected thunderstorm warnings.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning about 1pm for severe thunderstorms currently generating around Dalby, Yarraman, Kingaroy and Chinchilla.

Damaging winds and large hailstones have been forecast.

It follows clean-up efforts carried out today after damaging thunderstorms, which also generated in the west and rolled across the Sunshine Coast, heading north on their way out to sea.

Bureau forecasters have predicted more thunderstorm activity for the Coast this afternoon.

HUGE: Ice balls of hail collected at a hinterland lychee farm. Their custard apple crop was all but destroyed in yesterday's storms. Jessica Brooks

EARLIER:

CLEAN up efforts have started after a series of intense storm cells battered parts of the Coast.

Council staff were busy in Glass House Mountains this morning after strong winds whipped through overnight, pulling down trees at Settlers Rotary Park and along Steve Irwin Way.

Damage was also reported on Coonowrin Rd, Outlook Drive, Bricalli Rd, Sahara Rd, Anderson Rd and Bowen Rd.

Four roofs were damaged during the onslaught, while firefighters assisted with five homes in the Cooroy area which reported leaks.

Firefighters and SES crews were this morning clearing roads and trimming trees in Beerwah.

Cooroy storm 1: Cooroy Belli Creek road has several branches over the road, we just hit hit by an INSANE hail storm. Video via Esther Attewell.

The clean up efforts come as the region prepares for another potential battering today.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Gordon Banks said "another round of activity" was likely today, with showers and inland thunderstorms moving towards the coast.

He said conditions could be "slightly less unstable" today than yesterday, but any reprieve would be brief as tomorrow was set to be more intense.

Photos View Photo Gallery

An upper trough "pulse" is set to move across the region on Wednesday.

"As a result, the atmosphere will be extremely unstable," Mr Banks said.

"Some of them (thunderstorms) are likely to be severe."

DAMAGE: Trees down on the Steve Irwin Way bike path opposite the Puma Service Station. Sunshine Coast Council

Damaging wind gusts of more than 90km/h are likely again today and are set to become more dangerous tomorrow.

Winds described as "possibly destructive" at 120km/h or more are expected.

Large hail 2cm in diameter or more is also on the cards for today and tomorrow.

Flash flooding is possible but less likely, as to date rainfall associated with the storm cells has not been intense enough.

"Thursday is very active again," Mr Banks warned.

TREACHEROUS: Eumundi Kenilworth Rd, on the way to Old Ceylon Rd, was covered in hail which resembled snow during Monday afternoon's storms. Holly Holford

A southerly change on Thursday is set to send temperatures plummeting too, with cold, overcast, drizzly, "significantly cooler" conditions setting in Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.

Since 9am yesterday rain gauge records showed how widespread the falls have been.

Sugarbag Rd received 25mm, while Bells Creek North (26mm), Mawsons Rd (21mm), Eerwah Vale (19mm), Mapleton (21mm), Mount Tinbeerwah (13mm), Maleny (23mm), Elm St (28mm) and Black Mountain (26mm) were all hit hard.

Many of those totals fell in just an hour yesterday afternoon, as the severe storm cell pushed from the hinterland out to sea.