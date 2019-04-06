More eggs recalled with salmonella fears

Another egg recall has occurred today across NSW and Victoria. Picture: Thinkstock

More eggs are being recalled across two Australian states over another possible salmonella contamination.

Synergy Produce is recalling all of its six and 12 packs of Southern Highland Organic Eggs with best before dates up to and including May 9.

The NSW Food Authority has advised that consumers should not eat these products.

"Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice and should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund," the Authority stated on its website.

The eggs were being sold in Woolworths in NSW and Victoria, IGA in NSW and other independent retailers in NSW.

The latest egg recall comes after CR and M Ash and Sons recently recalled their eggs because of another potential salmonella outbreak in late March.

The eggs named in the first recall were:

* Blue Mountains Free Range Eggs 700g (blue cardboard inner)

* Blue Mountains Cage Free Eggs 700g (plain cardboard inner)

* Fresh Eggs From My Farm 800g (plain cardboard inner)

* Farm Fresh Eggs 600g 700g 800g (plain cardboard inner)

* Catering pack 10 to 15kg

The eggs recalled here had best before dates from April 26 until May 3.

The catering packs individual eggs were stamped with AF58 at the start of their code.

Thses eggs were sold through independent grocery stores in the greater Sydney area.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) and Local Land Services (LLS) said they were working to manage risks arising from the detection of salmonella in commercial egg laying properties in NSW.

"All other eggs are safe to eat, provided people exercise the usual safe food handling precautions for eggs and other special care foods such as washing your hands and avoiding raw egg products particularly if you are a vulnerable population such as the immune compromised, under two or over 70 years of age or pregnant," the Authority stated.

"To minimise food safety risks eggs should be cooked thoroughly, this means they are cooked until whites are completely firm and yolk begins to thicken."

Salmonellosis symptoms include fever, headache, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting and usually start around six to 72 hours after the contaminated food is eaten and usually last for four to seven days.