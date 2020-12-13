More than 100mm of rain at 60+ weather stations

THE Northern Rivers has copped a huge drenching over the past 24 hours.

Flood warnings are in place for a number of local rivers and creeks, with the Bureau of Meteorology and the SES warning of more heavy rain coming overnight and on Monday and Tuesday.

According to BoM, more than 60 weather stations on the Northern Rivers have recorded more than 100mm of rain so far, with some totals getting close to 400mm.

Here are the rainfall totals for our region: