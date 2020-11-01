Mopping up continues after vicious storm rips region

Hail caused damage to houses on the Northern Rivers on Saturday.

MOPPING up continues after brief but damaging storms cut a path of destruction across the Northern Rivers yesterday afternoon.

NSW SES units on the Northern Rivers had over 27 calls for assistance.

Most of the jobs were the result of smashed skylights, leaking roofs and large branches down.

There were reports of hailstones the size of golf or cricket balls hitting some areas.

The storms were widespread and impacted many towns and villages with the SES receiving calls from Goonengerry, Bilambil Heights, Lennox Head, Newrybar, Terranora, Bangalow, Bogangar, Bray’s Creek, Brunswick Heads and Bungalora.

In the Tweed, a large tree fell down on Bilambil Rd in Banora Point bringing with it about 500m of power lines about 4.10pm.

Power went out to thousands of houses in Bilambil Heights, Terranorra, Carool, Tumbulgum, Kingscliff and Fingal Head.

Crews must have worked feverishly throughout the night because as of this morning there were no outages being reported on the Essential Enregy website.

There are no current storm warnings from the Bureau of Meteorology for Sunday.

A strong wind warning for the Byron coast has been cancelled, although one remains in place for Monday.

The forecast for the next few days is for more benign weather after a week of unpredictable storms.

Today it will be sunny with winds westerly 15 to 20 km/h shifting east to south-easterly in the afternoon then tending south to south-easterly in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures around 30.

Monday it will be mostly sunny. Winds south to south-easterly 20 to 30 km/h. Overnight temperatures falling to around 14 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

Tuesday.

Tuesday it will be partly cloudy. Winds south to south-westerly 15 to 25 km/h tending south to south-easterly 20 to 30 km/h during the morning then becoming light during the evening. Overnight temperatures falling to between 11 and 14 with daytime temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.