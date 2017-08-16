Moonshiners meet Byron in mental health match

MENTALLY MATCH FIT: The Mullumbimby Moonshiners and Byron Bay Rugby Club line up for a group shot at last weekend's Moonshiners for Mental Health Match.

LAST weekend the Mullumbimby Moonshiners hosted their second Moonshiners for Mental Health Charity Day to raise funds and awareness for beyondblue.

A great crowd and some exciting rugby provided an excellent atmosphere for the day.

The first game saw the Moonshiners take on Byron Bay in reserve grade, and both teams came out firing with Byron managing to maintain a lot of possession in the first half.

But the Moonshiners defence was up for the challenge. Led by Man of the Match Wally Andrews and Cal Condie, who both put in huge performances, the Shiners managed to hold out the Byron attack and only leaked three points from a penalty kick.

The Shiners backs looked dangerous with the ball and barnstorming centre Jack Govett managed to grab a double, showing his speed and strength against some very good opposition.

Tries to Rhys Daniels and captain Duncan Kendall capped off an awesome game of rugby that had the huge crowd entertained from start to finish with the final score Mullum 26 - Byron 3.

The first grade game between Casuarina and Byron was just as entertaining and was tight for most of the game before Byron ran away in the end 38-19 winners.

The Moonshiners would like to thank everyone who came out to support a great cause and helped make this day so special. The club managed to raise over $5500 for beyondblue.

Most importantly the Moonshiners urge anyone to please seek help if you are dealing with any mental health issues. You don't have to fight this alone.

Go to beyondblue.org.au.