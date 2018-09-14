Menu
MOO FEST: Musicians Ray Cat, Natasha Bitancurt, Chris Eaton, Andrea Deeley and Paul Robinson with organiser of Moo Fest, Joanne Mitchell.
News

Moo Oz Festival to help the homeless

14th Sep 2018 11:46 AM

Moo Oz Festival, twelve hours of music and entertainment to raise funds and awareness for the homeless, will take place on Sunday 23 September 2018 at Cudgen Leagues Club in Kingsliff.

Following the success of last year's Moofest, where over $6,000 was raised to support people affected by the 2017 floods, Moo Oz 2018 presents 40 acts over six stages with funds raised going to services for the homeless in the Northern Rivers.

Activities will include workshops for children, a Youth Buskers Competition, and market and food stalls. Local musicians have given their time and talent to support this worthy cause and to also raise the profile of music culture in the area.

Commencing at 9am there will be a stellar line up of acts, including Killer Queen Experience, Round Mountain Girls, The Mason Rack Band, Living in the 70s and many more.

Tickets are $50 and available at: www.trybooking.com/book/sessions?eid=392695

