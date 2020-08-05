Menu
Subscribe
‘Monster’ saltie stalks fishos at popular Top End spot

by Natasha Emeck, natasha.emeck@news.com.au
5th Aug 2020 6:58 AM
A "MONSTER" 4m crocodile gave a pair of Top End fishos the fright of their lives after stalking their small tinnie at a popular fishing spot.

Palmerston resident Kalais Minnis said she was on a fishing trip with a mate at Shady Camp last month when she spotted a massive croc sunning itself on the banks of a freshwater billabong.

"I was shocked, this was the first time we've seen a croc that big in real life," she said. "We normally see a couple of smaller crocs up Mary River way but this guy was a monster."

NT's foremost crocodile expert Professor Grahame Webb said judging from the croc's size and appearance it could be up to 60 years old.

Ms Minnis said after taking a couple of pictures of the "big fella" from their 4.2m tinnie the couple went on their way.

"We kept moving and didn't realise the croc had gone under water and tailed us," she said.

Massive croc spotted at a popular Shady Camp fishing spot. Picture: Kalais Minnis
"He came up to the surface right beside our tinnie after a while and just eyed us up. That gave us a scare and we got out of there quick smart after that. He probably could have taken us out if he wanted to.

"He was almost bigger than our boat - just massive."

Veteran wildlife ranger Tommy Nichols, who is a member of the crocodile management team, said the incident highlighted why fishos should remain alert while launching boats at fishing spots like Shady Camp.

"Any body of water in the Top End, no matter how big, small, clear, murky, salty or fresh is potential habitat for saltwater crocodiles," he said.

 

Massive croc spotted at a popular Shady Camp fishing spot. Picture: Kal Jade
"Wherever your fishing plans take you, it's important to remember to Be Crocwise whenever you are on or near Top End waterways. Always remember 'the smaller the boat, the bigger the risk' when it comes to fishing and boating in Top End waterways.

"When you are in your boat, keep your arms and legs inside at all times and use a net to retrieve your catch."

saltwater crocodile

