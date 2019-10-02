Mono's triple win

BYRON Bay's Adaptive surfing ace Mark "Mono” Stewart has done it again.

This time the indomitable Stewart has won the USOpen Adaptive Surfing Champion scoring the coveted yellow gernsey for being first surfer to win three years in a row.

Mono spoke exclusively to the Byron Shire News from Los Angeles saying, "This annual event is one of the largest in the world and each year it just gets better.”

"Massive thanks to all involved, sponsors, volunteers and especially Chaka-Stoked For Life for putting on another amazing event. I'm sure the 90 other competitors from 12 nations agree,” he said.

"Most of all I especially want to thank my wife Deb for her continued support and love.”

Mono, a lifetime member of the Byron Bay Boardriders Club scored 9.0 and 7.0 in the final.

WAVE OF SUCCESS: Mark Mono Stewart competing in the USA Adaptive surfing championships. Inset: Mark with his trophy. Contributed

"We were blessed with some solid 1-2metre wave range but the afternoon low tides and onshore winds made for some heavy testing conditions.

"I'm continuously amazed at the skill and dedication shown by the juniors competing in their own divisions. Even in the heaviest conditions they never hold back and really charge. I'm really stoked to bounce back from my worst result in five years with a 4th in the Bali Pro a few weeks ago but everything just fell into place here at the USOpen.

"I think Huey was smiling down at me and sent be a couple of bombs in the semis and final.”

Earlier this year Stewart took first place in the Txapelketa Adaptive Surf Competition at Sopelana Beach in Spain following wins in England and Wales. His next competition is the Japan Adaptive Championships.