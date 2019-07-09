Mono on his winning ways

BYRON Bay's Adaptive surf legend Mark Mono Stewart is stoked with another win on his European tour.

Mono told Wave Rave that the first adaptive contest in a wave pool was amazing.

"Thanks for all the support from home, especially my awesome wife Debbie Stewart and my kids, it means everything to me,” Mono said.

”Thanks to all the Welsh people for making us feel so welcome and #surfsnowdonia You were so much fun. Spain next! at Adventure Parc Snowdonia.”

The past week we had more solid swell and with heaps of waves in The Bay with that easterly swell rolling in.

The beaches have been copping a flogging with the big tides during the nights and the swell bashing into the dunes moving tonnes of sand off the beach.

Take care walking along there Clarkes Beach and keep clear with the big drops and the sand being able to slip any time again.

Smaller swell as of going to press but still waves everywhere. This next week should see another boost of south swell coming up the coast.

This week we have seen some of the Championship Tour on again in Jeffreys Bay South Africa for the World Surf League Tour stop number 6 for both the Men and Women.

One of the worlds' best right hand point breaks that we may see fire up when the swell hits and the winds stay offshore.

You can catch all the action on Fox Sports as well as www.worldsurfleague.com

Byron Bay is still busy for another week of school holidays so make sure you call into see the experts at the Quiksilver Surf Shop and enquire about Style Surfing Lessons in The Bay.

Happy Days & Catch you in the Waves. Gaz.