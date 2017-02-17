Mono in line for surfer of the year

Mark 'Mono' Stewart who took out first place in the Accessurf Adaptive Surf Finals.

BYRON Bay's World Adaptive Surf Champion Mark 'Mono' Stewart is one of three finalist for male surfer of the year at the Australian Surfing Awards this Saturday in Newcastle.

Having claimed the ISA World Adaptive title for the second time in December 2016 Mono is up aginst Mick Fanning and Matt Wilkinson.

Mono will be in Newcastle over the weekend surfing with Team Australia members in an expression session that will be broadcast on Foxtel on Saturday.

Operated with the support of Destination NSW, the Australian Surfing Awards is reconises the best in surfing talent.

The Awards will also feature the Nikon Surf Photo of the Year and Nikon Surf Video of the Year.