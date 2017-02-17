Mono in action in Newcastle

ADAPTIVE: Australia's team at the recent ISA World Titles with President of the ISA Fernando Aguerre.

Hi Mates,

Wow what a week we have had in surfing both here in The Bay and beyond. Go Soli!

There was that great swell that hit the shire last week and into the weekend before the north winds smashed it on Sunday. A solid east north east swell hitting Wategos, The Pass thru Clarkes and along Main Beach to The Wreck.

Plenty of water moving that shifted a bit of sand as well with the supa solid sweeping current. A few other spots had some great waves too including Tallow Beach once the north winds blew too hard.

This week we had a smaller South swell pushed up the coast but not too much surf action unless you got out of the winds or got out there early.

Coming up in Newcastle we have the Nudie Australian Boardriders Battle on this Saturday where local clubs Byron Bay Boardriders and Le Ba Boardriders Clubs will go for the honours against the best clubs around the country.

Mono will also be there in Newy Beach for the Adaptive Surfing expression session for Team Australia members. The team, captained by Byron Bay's two-time World Champion Mark 'Mono' Stewart will be surfing 'live' on television.

The broadcast of the expression session is part of the Foxtel WSL broadcast and will be conducted at the end of the day's competition on the Saturday. This will be an amazing opportunity to integrate adaptive surfing with a major surfing event with national broadcast and wide reaching media to gain exposure for the sport.

Surfest starts the following week after the Battle where we see the Best Surfers in the QS, Qualifying Series, at the 6 star event in Newy. Go Soli!!

Happy Days and catch you in the Waves. Gaz. stylesurf@bigpond.com