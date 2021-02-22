Moment that spelled the end for Kim

Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from husband Kanye West, but their marriage has reportedly been over for more than two years.

And it was reportedly the rapper's controversial 2018 comments about slavery that brought the downfall of the power couple's relationship.

A source told Us Weekly that Kim, 40, took issue with many of the things Kanye, 43, said in public over the years, but the personal stories he shared about them last year were a step too far.

The insider said: "The turning point in Kim and Kanye's marriage was when he said that slavery was a choice.

"They went through a really rough patch in the aftermath of that. Kim was completely mortified by Kanye's ridiculous and outrageous comments."

The source added: "It took a lot for them to move past it, but they were able to eventually.

"But when Kanye told the world that he and Kim had discussed aborting North [in July 2020], it was the breaking point in their marriage."

In May 2018, Kanye received major backlash when he said during an interview that after hearing "about slavery for 400 years" that sounded "like a choice" to him.

Despite being able to eventually reconcile their troubled marriage after dealing with Kanye's public scandal, Kim was unable to move past Kanye's words at his presidential bid rally in South Carolina last year.

He claimed Kim considered aborting their eldest child North, sobbing: "She had the pills in her hand. My girlfriend called me screaming, crying.

"I'm a rapper. And she said I'm pregnant. She was crying."

Kanye - who said he was working on his laptop in Paris at the time - added: "My screen went black and white.

"And God said, 'If you f**k with my vision, I'm going to f**k with yours.' And I called my girlfriend and said we're going to have this child.

"Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world."

Months of trouble for the couple followed Kanye's comments, and, less than a year later, Kim was unable to move past their issues and filed for divorce.

The source said: "There was no turning back for Kim after that. She was able to brush off things that he said for shock value in the past, but she was in over her head as soon as he brought their children into it.

"She thought it was utterly unacceptable and freaked out over the thought of North one day reading about it.

"From there, they were never able to get back to the place they were once in."

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her rapper husband have four children - North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1.

The superstar couple have "lived separate lives" in the months since the rapper's public mental health breakdown, which involved a Twitter spree where he compared Kris Jenner to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

Though the they've appeared to be on bad terms recently, sources tell TMZ things have been as "amicable as a divorce can be".

The reality star is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the children.

Sources close to the family told the outlet Kanye is "fine" with the joint custody arrangement as the couple are "committed to co-parenting together".

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission

Originally published as Moment that spelled the end for Kim