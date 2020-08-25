Baby Mollie fighting for life after swallowing battery

Mollie Target was in ICU at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital after swallowing the lithium battery, which paralysed her vocal cords.

A TASMANIAN mother is seeking urgent financial help to aid the recovery of her 11-month-old daughter who is fighting for her life after swallowing a battery.

Nine weeks ago, while in the care of a someone outside her family, infant Mollie Targett swallowed a lithium button battery which became lodged in her oesophagus.

The battery acid flooded and paralysed her vocal cords which has left her reliant on tubes for feeding.

She was placed on life support and flown to Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital before being flown home.

Mollie was showing improved health upon her return to Hobart, but after a relapse she was rushed back to the Melbourne hospital where she remained on life support, her mother Jessie Page by her side.

Ms Paige described the "traumatising" experience as mentally, physically and emotionally draining".

"I'm absolutely petrified. It's a life-changing event for Mollie," she said.

The battery, which was only in little Mollie’s oesophagus for five hours and she now requires assisted eating and drinking, according to her mum.

"The doctors couldn't tell me if she was going to survive when she was taken to hospital.

"I broke down when I saw a note from my daughter back home saying she just wanted her baby sister to come back."

Ms Page, a single parent, is seeking assistance to help fund Mollie's medical needs.

A custom-designed cot is set to cost the family $4500.

She said she had already spent thousands on travel and associated costs since the accident.

"I was saving for a new home and now that money is gone," Ms Paige said.

"I'm now going to need to buy a house bigger than my current two-bedroom home to allow enough space for Mollie's required specialised facilities."

The mother of three also said she hoped the incident alerted parents to the dangers of lithium batteries.

"I want people to be aware of how serious and dangerous these batteries are."

"I want people to be aware of how serious and dangerous these batteries are."

Ms Page said the medical support in Melbourne had been good but said the situation had been made tougher during Victoria's current pandemic situation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to collect donations for the family's $10,000 target.

james.kitto@news.com.au

