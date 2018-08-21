Models hit back at Kendall Jenner

KENDALL Jenner's comment about cherrypicking her fashion jobs isn't sitting well with her model peers.

"Since the beginning we've been super selective about what shows I would do," Jenner, 22, told Love magazine. "I was never one of those girls who would do, like, 30 shows a season or whatever the f**k those girls do. More power to 'em."

The reality star, who recently decided to scale back her runway work even further, continued, "I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back."

Over the weekend, Love magazine posted the model's quote along with an image from her accompanying photoshoot - and Jenner's fellow catwalkers flocked to the comments section to share how they felt about her workload.

"This makes me so angry," wrote Victoria's Secret model Jac Jagaciak. "So disrespectful to literally 99% of people in the industry - yes, they had to work their way up. Please get in touch with the real world!"

Added Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition stunner Vita Sidorkina: "Maybe 'those girls' need to pay their bills that's why they are doing 30 shows? No words …"

Other models screengrabbed and shared Love magazine's post to their Instagram Stories along with commentary. "' … Whatever the f**k those girls do' is do their very best to make their way up AND try to make some money so that they can provide for themselves and their families," wrote runway fixture Daria Strokous. "Oh, and it's 70 shows a season by the way and we are all f**king proud of every single one of the girls that did it."

Peyton Knight followed suit, hashtagging her post "#ENDTHEPRIVILEGE" and writing, "This kinda disrespect towards other models who have NO NAME for themselves walking into the industry is disgusting. We don't get to 'choose' which shows to do, and it's an honour to do a lot … If we said no to multiple jobs we wouldn't have a career."

And transgender model Teddy Quinlivan shared a longer response to her Instagram Story. "As models we need to uplift each other," she wrote. "If you are lucky as a model you might make enough to not be in debt to your agency; maybe even move out of the model apartment … Unfortunately this isn't the case for the vast majority of models who have to leave everything behind including their families in pursuit of a better life."

Continued Quinlivan, "Models don't just come from Calabasas … they come from Somalia, the Siberian tundra, a rural village in China, a trailer park in Tennessee. Making disparaging comments about your peers doesn't lead to growth or unity which our regulation-less industry desperately needs."

It's certainly not the first time Jenner has been accused of thoughtless behaviour.

Last year, she faced swift backlash over her Pepsi campaign, which was accused of appropriating the Black Lives Matter movement in a bid to sell soft drink.

In the ad, which was pulled down almost immediately, Jenner was shown abandoning her modelling assignment to join a passing protest - then sharing a Pepsi with one of the policement the protesters are railing against, seemingly ending the conflict.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission.