Model goes into labour hours after runway

Model Slick Woods reportedly went into labour just hours after walking the runway in New York. Picture: JP Yim/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty.

PREGNANT model Slick Woods' baby is ready for his New York Fashion Week debut.

The 22-year-old model reportedly went into labour on Wednesday night following her appearance on the runway for Savage x Fenty, which is Rihanna's lingerie line.

Model Slick Woods walks the runway for the Savage X Fenty Fall/Winter 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week. Picture: JP Yim/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty.

According to TMZ, after strutting her stuff in a strappy teddy, thigh-highs and pasties at the show in Brooklyn, Woods was met by paramedics backstage who rushed her to the nearest hospital.

The face of Fenty Beauty, whose real name is Simone Thompson, revealed two months ago that she is pregnant with her first child, a boy who will be named Saphir.

The baby's father, fellow model Adonis Bosso, 27, described the surprise pregnancy as "a gift" in a recent interview with Paper magazine.

Slick Woods, whose real name is Simone Thompson, is the face of the Fenty brand. Picture: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty.

Page Six has reached out to Slick Woods' modelling agency but has yet to hear back.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and has been republished here with permission.