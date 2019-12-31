Model predicts ‘real women’ will front the catwalk

Australian model Natalie Roser predicts body positivity and diversity will see a rise of “real women” fronting major fashion campaigns in the 2020s.

If the 2010s were about body positivity and diversity, Aussie model Natalie Roser predicts the 20s will see the rise of "real women" making their mark on the catwalk and fronting major campaigns.

"There has been a big rise in companies using real women and actually listening to what their customers are saying. And, from my research, that is the real girl," Roser told The Daily Telegraph.

Natalie Roser at Nielsen Park in Vaucluse. Picture Rohan Kelly

"That is what is going to drive modelling trends going forward. If I am to describe a real woman, or a real person, there is a certain power that they hold because they are confident in themself and they have a good sense of self worth and that goes across sexes and all ages as well."

Based in Los Angeles with former Neighbours actor partner Harley Bonner, the 29-year-old is one of our top modelling exports.

Roser, who was discovered and started modelling at the age of 13 and is signed to Chic and Scoop agencies locally, has more than 1.1 million followers on Instagram and recently shot a campaign for Guess by Paul Marciano in the US.

She’s currently based in Los Angeles. Picture Rohan Kelly

That is on top of launching her Rose and Bare underwear brand earlier this year, pushing for diversity and the celebration of different body shapes.

"A lot of agencies when I am modelling are now coming to me wanting to know more about me and the struggles that I have gone through and things that I have learnt in life," she explained. "They then pitch that to the client as a bonus for someone with substance and a backstory who can provide more to a brand than just what she looks like."

Natalie Roser and actor boyfriend Harley Bonner. Picture: Alex Coppel.

Roser is one of Australia’s top model exports.