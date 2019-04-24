Star’s ‘nightmare’ dinner with Angelina

American model and TV personality Caprice has sensationally slammed A-lister Angelina Jolie, claiming the actress was a "horrible nightmare" when they had dinner together.

The London-based glamour girl, 47, makes the claims in a cover story for British celeb magazine New! titled "Inside my nightmare evening with Angelina Jolie".

Caprice revealed she'd had separate dinners with both Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt at some point in the noughties, "although I can't remember if they were married at the time".

"Brad was amazing, Angelina was a bitch. She didn't say one word the entire night. She just sat there looking into space. Honestly, she was horrible … Brad is such a nice guy and definitely more of a Jennifer Aniston man," Caprice claimed.

A 'LONELY LIFE'

The model's historical revelations come after recent reports Jolie is struggling with life after Pitt. Three years on from the couple's high-profile split, Jolie is said to be living a lonely existence holed up in her LA mansion, reports The Sun.

A source close to the star told Sun Online supermum Jolie had spent the last few years focusing on spending time with her six children - but now she craved companionship and "has no-one".

They said: "With work, she will only take projects that her kids can be involved in - or that means she doesn't somehow lose out on time with them.

"All her energy is spent on them."

While Pitt has made amends with his first wife, Jennifer Aniston, and been linked to Charlize Theron, Jolie, 43, hasn't dated since the split.

She claims she "doesn't have a lot of friends to talk to" and nor is she active on the Hollywood party circuit.

Brad and Angelina were a Hollywood golden couple. Picture: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

She later did an "at-home" interview from her secluded, six-bedroom mansion in LA's Los Felix region with a Vanity Fair writer who described the house as bare.

"I didn't even know I needed 'throw pillows'," Jolie told the publication before adding: "Decorating, house stuff … that was always Brad's thing."

Now her days are filled with therapy sessions, cooking classes and shopping in budget chain Target, as she tries to juggle being a solo parent of six.

"I've been trying for nine months to be really good at just being a homemaker and picking up dog poop and cleaning dishes and reading bedtime stories. And I'm getting better at all three," she said post-split.