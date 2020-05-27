Mobile Wildlife Hospital to launch next week

VETS: The project will provide specialist care to injured wildlife.

WILDLIFE vets will launch next week their plans to create a dedicated Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital.

The project will provide specialist care to injured wildlife, according to Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital Ltd CEO and founder, Dr Stephen van Mil.

The initiative will be supported by local businesses (Ballina RSL Club and Seven Mile Brewing Co are some of the partners confirmed so far) and the vets will be unveiling their plans in further detail next week, including a crowdfunding campaign seeking the public's support.

More information to come on June 3.