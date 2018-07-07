Mobile phone distraction leads to daily torment

Graham Walters was days away from leaving to go and tackle the Huate Route Alps ride in France when he was hit by a car and is now a paraplegic.

PREPARATIONS had been two years in the making.

Graham Walters was just days away from jetting out before tackling the gruelling Haute Route Alps cycling event from Geneva to Nice.

The 60-year-old from Eatons Hill never got on that plane.

He will never complete his bucket-list event, and it's unlikely he will ever walk again.

During a training ride he was struck by a vehicle driven by a mother distracted by a mobile phone at Burpengary on August 11, 2016.

Lucky to survive after being flung into the air and finishing 30m from the initial impact, Mr Walters is now a paraplegic with no movement below the waist.

Driver Katherine Grace Roche pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm in the District Court earlier this year, and received a two-year jail term wholly suspended.

Her licence was also suspended for two years.

"They get up in the morning and get on with their lives. I get up and it takes me two hours to get up after exercises and toiletries done because you have no bowel or bladder function," Mr Walters said.

"It's humbling, then you shower and dress. It's a two-hour ordeal getting into your wheelchair.

"The impact hasn't just been on me, it's been on my wife as well. She's suffered significant mental stress and trauma and my kids as well. It's taken two years out of our lives."

He welcomed legislative changes in NSW enabling authorities to charge drivers caught using their phones while driving.

Yet before being rolled out, Mr Walters said greater penalties must be introduced.

"If you are on your phone and you get caught, the punishment needs to be significant," he said.

"Whether it's a dollar amount that really hurts someone in the hip pocket, or whether it's significant points off their licence. I would love that phone to be taken off the person and be given a suspended driving sentence.

"They do the same with drugs and alcohol. Using a mobile phone should be classified with those same areas.

"I have been in a car and wound down my window and told people to get off their phones and they have turned around and told me to mind my own business."

Working as a rescue paramedic before the incident, Mr Walters had also worked for Queensland Ambulance Service and had also been a physical education teacher.

The Brisbane court was told Roche had her four children in the car with her at the time when her husband called and she leaned over to show her son where the speaker was on the phone.

That moment of distraction caused her to veer over the road and collide with Mr Walters.

He had been a cyclist for more than 35 years.

Figures obtained earlier this year reveal that 55,657 Queensland motorists have been slapped with mobile phone infringement notices since 2015, with 2051 nabbed more than once.

This included 107 drivers who were caught three times within the three-year period and another nine who flouted the law on four occasions.

Laws change in NSW

CAMERA technology which catches drivers using their phones while driving is not in the frame for Queensland.

New South Wales this month legislated camera-based enforcement of illegal mobile phone use - the only problem is the system isn't ready.

The NSW Government is in the middle of a tender process having called for expressions of interest.

Alex McCredie, project manager for One Task, is among those who have tendered for the work and believes his company has created a world-first system which catches people in the act.

"It's ready to trial. There are some things to nut out in collaboration with the government...as with how our systems fit into their systems," he said.

"In terms of technology to capture people, we have demonstrated that works and catches a lot of people.

"We are only aware of one other system in Saudi Arabia where drivers are caught when holding their phones up to their ear, the One Task cameras analyses all use of devices.

"All of the people we see out on the roads are all holding their phones, texting, browsing or on Facebook.

"No one holds their phone up to their ear any more.

"It's an even more dangerous activity because your eyes are totally averted from the road. It captures at a point as they drive past, and it captures footage and analyses whether someone is on the phone."

The system flags when a driver is found breaking the law. It is reviewed by the computer, followed by final manual analysis.

Similar laws introduced in NSW are not currently being considered in the Smart State.

Last year Queensland initiated a campaign encouraging drivers to "Chin Up".

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey hosted road safety experts at a safety forum during in February to discuss driver distraction and develop solutions.

"The forum built on work already under way by Transport and Main Roads which is working with the Queensland Police Service, the automotive industry and mobile phone manufacturers on this issue," a spokesperson said.

"As part of the TMR's body of work, current legislation and penalties will be reviewed to ensure they are effective.

"Queensland is not currently considering introducing similar legislation to that in NSW."