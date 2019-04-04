Menu
OPENER: Byron Bay FC kicked off 2019 with a mixed bag.
News

Mixed results for Byron

by Dogwhistle
4th Apr 2019 10:17 AM

THE Spell and the Gypsy Collective Wildcats overcame staff shortages to open their 2019 main season account with two strong wins.

The third-division girls took on Richmond Rovers at home and fought hard to take a 1-0 win.

The premier girls travelled to take on Italo Stars in Lismore and came away with the points after a torrid encounter in the stifling Lismore heat.

The Byron Bay Services Club men's prems and reserves had a less auspicious start to their 2019 campaign.

Down six players, the Rams never quite gelled in either match and the reserves were unlucky to go down 2-1 to a determined South Lismore side.

Premier Rams had the Best of Souths in the first session but neither side managed to make much of their opportunities.

The action heated up in the second half, with Souths opening the scoring minutes into the session. Rams debutante 17-year-old Zac Miletic quickly equalised with a well-executed strike.

A penalty and two more goals gave Souths a 4-1 lead as the Rams struggled to make the most of their many chances in the wet.

Stung by three quick goals from Souths, the Byron boys fought back but failed to complete their trademark crisp combinations.

Powerhouse new recruit Yusmel Mustelier's never-say-die ethos finally paid off late in the match when a header into the Souths' net took the final score to 4-2.

The Rams meet arch-rivals Bangalow in round two of the competition at Bangalow this Sunday. Reserves kick off at 12.30pm and the prems at 2.30pm.

The Wildcats travel to Lennox Head for their double-header on Sunday. The thirds have a 12.30pm start against the Sharks, while the Wildcats prems kick off at 2.30pm.

Byron Shire News

