Mixed fortunes for Bay Wildcats

THE Spell & The Gypsy Collective Byron Bay Wildcats football teams had very different assignments last Sunday afternoon.

One game left coaching staff smiling while the other match didn't go to plan.

In the later game the second division Wildcats, who sit second on the competition ladder, met fourth placed Ballina and despite the absence of key players still played terrific football in the first half.

An early bustling run from Alex Chakos set the scene for the match as she left defenders in her wake, then linked up with the goal hungry, Lisa Bolt, who slammed the ball home for the first goal.

Four more goals came in the first half leaving the Ballina crew struggling to come up with answers to the Bay's accurate passing and powerful running.

As ever, the defence, led by Mel Bradshaw and Grace Pattison ensured the Byron keeper was untroubledbut provided timely ball and the teams went to the break with Byron Bay up 5-0.

Ballina scored two terrific goals in the second half but the lead was too much to peg back and Byron ran out comfortable 6- 2 winners.

In the earlier game second placed Wildcats Division 3 team met third placed Lismore Thistles team.

Early in the first half the Bay seemed well in control but the connection between their mid-field and front line just seemed off song and numerous opportunities went begging.

As the half drew on the Lismore mid-field became more confident and began to win the battle for the ball.

Their efforts were rewarded with two great goals and Thistles went to the break leading two nil.

The Bay crew did their best to fight back in the second half but they never really looked like getting on top of a well-drilled and determined Thistles outfit who had no intention of letting the game go.

Eva Salmon gave the Bay supporters and players some hope when she drilled the ball into the net midway in the second half but a second goal wasn't to come.

The game was close and either side could have scored more goals but Byron's touch, passing and energy were not where they needed to be and Thistles ran out deserved 2-1 victors.