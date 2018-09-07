Mistress: ‘Killer dad loved kinky sex’

CHRIS Watts, who has been charged with killing his wife and two daughters, had a penchant for rough sex, claims an alleged mistress.

Radar Online reports that the unnamed woman said she had been involved with Watts in May and June after meeting on Tinder.

Chris Watts with his daughters, Bella and Celeste. Picture: Facebook

She said she did not know about his pregnant wife, Shanann, and his daughters, Bella, four, and Celeste, three.

The woman told Radar Online that Watts "wasn't the kind of guy who would cuddle and watch a movie."

"He would put his hands on my throat during intercourse. Now that I know who he is, it gives me the chills! I can't even think about it," she said. "But nothing about him alarmed me until he tried to choke me. That freaked me out. He had a rape fantasy. He was very kinky."

"When we had sex, it was very animalistic. He just zoned out into a different person," she said.

Watts, 33, would allegedly visit the woman 50 kilometres from the home he shared with his young family.

He has confessed to strangling his wife, Shanann, to death but claims he did it after he discovered she had killed both their daughters.

Rumours have surfaced that he was having multiple affairs, including with a man.